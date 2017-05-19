BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
LAGOS May 19 Nigeria's overnight lending rate dropped to 26 percent on Friday from 65 percent a day earlier after the central bank refunded excess naira offered in an earlier dollar sale to commercial lenders, injecting liquidity back into the money market.
Traders said that a cash squeeze on the money markets on Thursday after lenders provided naira to participate in a central bank currency intervention had pushed the overnight rate sharply higher.
The banking system's cash balance with the central bank stood at 24.61 billion early on Friday before the central bank refund.
"We see rates easing further next week. We anticipate about 200 billion naira would be disbursed to government," one currency trader said.
The central bank sells hard currency regularly on the interbank market to boost dollar liquidity but in turn mop-up the naira. If it does not take up all offers, the excess naira are returned to lenders. Mired in recession, Nigeria is grappling with a currency crisis and dollar shortage brought on in part by the low price of oil, the cornerstone of Africa's largest economy.
The naira closed at 305.45 to the dollar on the spot market on Friday, and was quoted at 381 on the black market. It was quoted at 382 per dollar at a trading window for investors. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sjNSPC) Further company coverage: