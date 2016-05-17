LAGOS May 17 Nigeria's central bank should
impose restrictions on short-term portfolio investment flows to
prevent damage caused to Africa's biggest economy if investors
exit at short notice, a member of its monetary policy committee
(MPC) has said.
Chibuike Uche, an academic, said history has shown that such
speculative capital inflows only offer temporary relief, mainly
in the arena of exchange rates, and generally cause more harm
than good, minutes from the 12-member MPC March meeting showed.
"I therefore see no harm for the country to insist that the
only types of foreign capital it will welcome are those that
have long term investment intentions," he said, the minutes
showed.
Nigeria witnessed increased foreign investment in local
currency denominated bonds prior to last year's foreign exchange
restrictions introduced to conserve depleting forex reserves.
The country, Africa's top crude exporter, faces its worst
economic crisis in years as a result of dwindling oil revenue,
which last year prompted the central bank to impose a currency
peg to conserve foreign exchange reserves.
Last year, JP Morgan removed Nigeria from its Government
Bond Index (GBI-EM) in protest against the currency controls,
which it said make transactions on local currency denominated
bond too complicated.
Most foreign portfolio investors sold off their local bond
holdings, triggering significant capital outflows.
Uche also seeks imposition of ban on all imports of products
that can be produce locally to boost support for local
production and curb depletion of foreign reserves.
Other policymakers at the March meeting also expressed
concerns on the wide margin between official interbank forex
market rate and the parallel market, noting that this provides
an opportunity for currency arbitrating.
"The gap between the official and parallel market is a
source of concern because for rational economic agents it
encourages round tripping which is very devastating to the
economy", said Dahiru Hassan Balami, another MPC member.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)