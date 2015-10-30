JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 South Africa's MTN Group is in talks with Nigerian authorities after the West African country imposed a $5.2 billion fine on the mobile phone company for a failure to cut off users with unregistered SIM cards.

MTN also said it was in discussion with the Johannesburg stock exchange, JSE Ltd, about the timing of the announcement of the fine, which has knocked around 20 percent off the company's stock price. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)