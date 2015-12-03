JOHANNESBURG Dec 3 Nigerian telecoms authorities have reduced a $5.2 billion fine in MTN Group to $3.4 billion after the South African mobile phone company lobbied for a lower penalty, MTN said on Thursday.

"Shareholders are advised that, after further engagements with the Nigerian Authorities, the NCC has reduced the imposed fine," MTN said.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Miral Fahmy)