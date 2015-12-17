JOHANNESBURG Dec 17 South Africa's MTN Group said on Thursday it would challenge in a Lagos court a fine imposed by Nigeria's telecoms regulator for failing to cut off unregistered users.

MTN was handed a $5.2 billion fine in October, prompting weeks of lobbying that led to the penalty being reduced by 25 percent earlier this month. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Clarke)