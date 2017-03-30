LAGOS, March 30 MTN has made a payment
of 30 billion naira ($98 million) to the Nigerian government in
part settlement of a 330 billion naira fine imposed on the
telecoms group for not disconnecting unregistered SIM cards, an
MTN source told Reuters on Thursday.
Africa's largest telecoms company has already paid 80
billion naira of the total amount owed, the source said. The
fine is due for payment in six instalments over three years, MTN
has said.
($1 = 305.45 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)