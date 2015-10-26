LAGOS Oct 26 Nigeria's telecoms has regulator fined South Africa's MTN 1.04 trillion naira ($5.24 bln) after it failed to comply with a directive to deactivate unregistered phone lines before a deadline, it said on Monday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission said all other telecom firms operating in the country complied with the directive expect MTN, Africa's biggest mobile phone company, Tony Ojobo said.

The regulator said MTN, whose biggest market is Nigeria, has not denied the infraction and that its enforcement team deactivated 5.2 million unregistered lines to ensure compliance.

($1 = 198.3700 naira)