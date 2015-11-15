Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ABUJA Nov 15 South Africa's mobile phone giant MTN has asked Nigeria for a plan to allow it to stagger the payment of a $5.2 billion fine just days before the Monday deadline, a source at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) told Reuters.
The source added that the government was considering the request, made at a meeting on Friday between MTN and high-level government officials, and that the decision would be disclosed on Monday.
The NCC slapped the massive fine on MTN last month for its failure to cut off 5.2 million unregistered SIM cards. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Kevin Liffey)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order