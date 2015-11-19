ABUJA Nov 19 The governors of Nigeria's 36 states said in a communique on Thursday that they back the country's telecom regulator for imposing a $5.2 billion fine on South African telecom group MTN for failing to disconnect unregistered lines.

The fine, imposed on Africa's biggest telecommunications company in its largest market by sales, amounts to more than the past two years of MTN profits and is based on $1,000 for each unregistered SIM card. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)