JOHANNESBURG Jan 19 South African telecoms group MTN said on Tuesday its Nigerian business is likely to report about $955 million in annual profit after tax, confirming a newspaper report in the west African country.

"Profit after tax figure for MTN Nigeria for the period ended 31 December 2015 being quoted in the press article, is 190 billion naira ($955 million), which is within the current estimate," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 199.0000 naira)