ABUJA Jan 26 Nigeria expects no out-of-court settlement with South Africa's cellphone operator MTN over a $3.9 billion fine unless MTN withdraws its lawsuit, its telecommunications minister said on Tuesday.

MTN had filed a suit after the Nigerian telecommunications regulator imposed the fine for failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards.

"As far as we are concerned, there can be no out-of-the-court settlement except if it's taken out of court," Adebayo Shittu told reporters. "I'm not aware of any out-of-the-court settlement." (Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)