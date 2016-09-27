Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ABUJA, Sept 27 Lawmakers in the upper house of Nigeria's parliament on Tuesday said they would investigate an allegation that South Africa's MTN, Africa's biggest telecoms company, illegally transferred $13.92 billion out of the West African country.
It followed the passing of a motion by a parliamentarian in the Senate. MTN declined to comment on the allegation. (Additional reporting by TJ Strydom, in Johannesburg; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)