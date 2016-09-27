ABUJA, Sept 27 Lawmakers in the upper house of Nigeria's parliament on Tuesday said they would investigate an allegation that South Africa's MTN, Africa's biggest telecoms company, illegally transferred $13.92 billion out of the West African country.

It followed the passing of a motion by a parliamentarian in the Senate. MTN declined to comment on the allegation. (Additional reporting by TJ Strydom, in Johannesburg; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)