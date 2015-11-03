LAGOS Nov 3 South Africa's MTN has written to authorities in Nigeria asking for "leniency" and requesting a review of a $5.2 billion fine imposed on the telecoms provider for failing to cut off unregistered SIM card users, a regulatory source said on Tuesday.

MTN sent a copy of the letter addressed to telecommunications regulator NCC to Nigeria's presidency, the source said, without providing specific details about the review. A second source confirmed MTN had sent a letter. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Felix Onuah; editing by Ulf Laessing and Jason Neely)