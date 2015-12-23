ABUJA Dec 23 Nigeria will await the outcome of a court case filed by mobile phone operator MTN before any enforcement of a $3.9 billion fine against the South African firm, a spokesman for the telecommunications ministry said on Wednesday.

"The federal government, NCC (regulator) or any government agent will not do anything at the expiration of the Dec 31 deadline that MTN had to pay the fine," the spokesman said.

"Now that they (MTN) have gone to court we will await the outcome of the case," he added. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by William Hardy)