JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 South African mobile phone firm MTN Group has not reached any agreement with the Nigerian authorities to allow it to stagger the payment of a $5.2 billion fine due to be paid on Monday, the company said late on Sunday.

"We caution against information from any sources outside the company," MTN's spokesman Chris Maroleng told Reuters.

A source at at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier told Reuters that MTN had asked to be allowed to stagger the payment.

The NCC imposed the fine on MTN last month for its failure to cut off 5.2 million unregistered SIM cards on its Nigerian network.

Nigeria has been pushing telecommunication operators to verify the identity of subscribers due to concerns that unregistered SIM cards are being used for criminal activity or by Boko Haram militants in the northeast. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)