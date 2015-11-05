Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAPE TOWN Nov 5 South Africa expressed concerns over a $5.2 billion fine imposed by Nigerian authorities on MTN Group but said it would not affect the cordial relations between the continent's two biggest economies, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.
South African Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe told reporters "obviously as government we are concerned" and said the cabinet hoped that the talks between MTN and Nigerian authorities about the fine would bear fruit. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)