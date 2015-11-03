JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 South Africa's MTN on Tuesday said the Nigerian regulator has renewed its operating spectrum and extended the operating licence for Africa's biggest mobile firm to 2021 at a cost of $94.2 million.

MTN, which had a $5.2 billion fine imposed on it by the Nigerian Communication Commission last week for failing to deregister SIM cards in its largest market, said it received confirmation from the regulator that its operating spectrum in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands had been renewed. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)