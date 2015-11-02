JOHANNESBURG Nov 2 South African mobile phone firm MTN Group said on Monday it was still in talks with Nigerian authorities about a $5.2 billion fine imposed the west African country for failure to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards.

"The company reiterates that engagements with the Nigerian authorities are continuing," MTN said in statement, confirming a Reuters report earlier.

