JOHANNESBURG, March 15 Nigeria's telecoms regulator has restored "regulatory services" to MTN Group , the South African mobile phone operator said on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission prevented MTN from raising tariffs and launching promotions in October last year when it fined the company $5.2 billion for failing to cut off 5 million unregistered SIM cards. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)