ABUJA Jan 26 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will make the final decision on a $3.9 billion fine on South African cell operator MTN, the telecommunications minister said on Tuesday.

Adebayo Shittu also told reporters that MTN might be advised to withdraw a court case filed against the fine.

"If they withdraw it creates a better environment, an environment where there is no stress or pressure on either side," he said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)