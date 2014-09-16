(Adds details, quotes, background)
ABUJA, Sept 16 Nigeria's military authorities
have sentenced 12 soldiers to death by firing squad for mutiny
in the northeastern region where a Boko Haram Islamist
insurgency is raging, they said on Tuesday.
The soldiers also attempted to kill their commanding officer
during the mutiny in May, a statement from the military said.
Another five involved were discharged and one was given a
four-week jail term.
The mutiny took place at Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri, the
statement said. Security sources at the time said soldiers were
angered by a lack of equipment and support after an ambush on a
convoy of their colleagues by Boko Haram militants.
Morale is extremely low among foot soldiers in Nigeria's
northeast, where poorly equipped and underpaid troops face a
determined foe. Sometimes troops lack basic
radio equipment or ammunition.
Nigeria's military, backed by war planes, has been fighting
to push back recent advances by Boko Haram, whose leader
Abubakar Shekau last month declared the remote parts of the
northeast they control an "Islamic territory".
"The nine-member all-military court martial also found the
soldiers guilty of insubordination (and) use of abusive
language," the statement said.
"They were found guilty of attempting to kill their
erstwhile General Officer Commanding Maj.-Gen. Ahmed Mohammed,
by shooting at his official car between May 13 and 14, 2014."
The tribunal's head, Major General Chukwueka Okonkwo, also
ruled that they were guilty of "obstructing the evacuation of
their dead colleagues who were killed in an ambush on their way
from an operation in Chibok, Borno State".
Chibok was the scene of a mass abduction in April of more
than 200 schoolgirls that grabbed world headlines. The girls
remain in captivity.
Boko Haram, which has killed thousands since it launched its
anti-government insurgency in the northeast in 2009, has in
recent weeks captured and held a string of towns and villages in
the region, sometimes forcing the Nigerian military to retreat.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Louise Ireland)