ABUJA Dec 18 Nigeria has sentenced 54 soldiers
to death by firing squad for mutiny while fighting against
insurgents in the northeast, their lawyer said on Thursday.
Another five were acquitted and discharged in the secret
trial, lawyer Femi Falana said.
They were the first batch of 97 soldiers being court
martialed for offences including mutiny, assault, absconding,
house breaking and disorderly behaviour.
Low morale, partly linked to a dearth of adequate equipment
and weapons in the face of a determined Boko Haram Islamist
insurgency, has led to a series of desertions in the northeast
and at least one mutiny.
Troops have also been repeatedly accused by human rights
groups of abuses including killing civilians and torching their
homes, charges the leadership usually denies.
