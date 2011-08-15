LAGOS Aug 15 The Nigerian naira <NGN=D1 > weakened further against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday after demand outstripped supply at a bi-weekly foreign exchange auction, traders said.

The naira traded at 153.90 to the dollar on the interbank market, compared to 153.60 per dollar at Friday's close.

The central bank sold $400 million at 151.07 naira to the dollar at its auction on Monday, short of the $592.04 million demanded but higher than the $250 million sold at 150.75 to the dollar at the previous auction.

Traders said unmet demand at the official window was re-directed to the interbank market, putting pressure on the naira and causing the local currency to depreciate.

The naira had closed at 154.04 to the dollar last Wednesday, but strengthened to 153.60 by Friday after some oil firms sold dollars to selected lenders during the week.

"The strong demand for the greenback was due to increased activity by gasoline importers and some manufacturing firms importing raw materials for their production," one dealer said.

Dealers said the local unit of Chevron sold $46 million to lenders on Monday, but that was not enough to support the naira.

Traders said they expected the naira would depreciate further to around 154-154.50 to the dollar this week unless there is a major dollar inflow from oil companies.

"We don't see the naira appreciating this week as we expect the demand pressure to continue in the face of limited supply, unless the central bank increases its dollar supply at the next auction," another dealer said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock and Susan Fenton)