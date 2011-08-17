LAGOS Aug 17 The Nigerian naira was flat against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Tuesday but weakened at the central bank's bi-weekly auction after all the demand for the greenback was not met, traders said.

The naira closed at 153.80 to the dollar, equal to Tuesday's close, though it had traded higher at 153.90 to the dollar mid-session after the central bank auction result showed a $176 million supply shortage and a slight depreciation of the local currency.

The central bank sold $350 million at 151.35 to the dollar at its auction, short of the $475.6 million demanded and the $400 million sold at 151.01 to the dollar on Monday.

Traders said the market initially reacted to the unmet demand at the bi-weekly auction, but the naira later closed at the previous day's figure due to sales of dollars by some lenders at the interbank market.

Local unit of Exxon Mobil sold about $50 million to some lenders on Tuesday, which helped to calm the market and reduced the impact of the unmet demand at the central bank auction.

"We see the naira trending at this level this week due to expected dollar sales by an oil major on Thursday, but could slip to around 154 by next week unless there is early inflows of month-end dollar sales by oil companies," one dealer said.

Many of the energy companies operating in Africa's top crude exporter sell dollars monthly to lenders to obtain naira for their domestic operations. Some of the oil majors are expected to come into the market early next week as they begin their month-end dollar sales. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock and Toby Chopra)