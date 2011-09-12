LAGOS, Sept 12 The Nigerian naira
weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on
Monday as strong demand for the greenback from bureaux de change
operators put pressure on the local currency, traders said.
The local currency closed at 155.45 to the dollar on the
interbank market compared to 155.20 per dollar on Friday.
Some banks declined to sell dollars bought from the
state-owned energy firm NNPC, which would have helped ease
pressure on the naira.
NNPC sold about $400 million to some lenders on Thursday,
boosting liquidity and providing some support for the naira
which had earlier on Wednesday fell to its 11-month low.
"(Banks) that have the NNPC funds are not selling and this
has reduced the available dollars in the market and is putting
pressure on the naira," one dealer said.
Traders said they expected that some of the banks who have
NNPC funds would sell before Wednesday but the naira would
continue to weaken if not enough liquidity came into the market.
On the official window, the central bank sold $350 million
at 153.27 to the dollar, slightly lower than the $362.74 million
demanded and $400 million sold at 153.16 to the dollar at
Wednesday's auction.
"There is a lot of demand from the bureaux de change in the
market and unless there are more dollar inflows, the naira will
continue to be under pressure," another dealer said.
Traders said most of the energy firms that usually sell
dollars on a month-end cycle have finished their sales and this
could reduce support for the local currency.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock, Ron Askew)