LAGOS, Sept 28 Nigeria sold $700 million at 154.60 to the dollar at its official forex widow on Wednesday, firmer than at the previous auction, but traders remained sceptical about the regulator's intentions to defend the local currency.

The central bank had sold $350 million at 155.02 naira to the dollar on Monday, with the local currency depreciating 3.3 percent beyond the bank's 150 baseline target.

The regulator has set a target of maintaining the naira within the range of +/- 3 percent band around 150 to the dollar.

The appreciation in naira at the official window failed to excite dealers as the local currency weakened further to 158.45 to the dollar at the interbank market from 158.10 per dollar on Tuesday.

Traders said demand for the dollar remain strong despite the increased in supply at the bi-weekly auction as forex end users were not taken by the central bank's move to return the currency back within band.

"We are yet to see a clearer move by the central bank to defend the naira in spite of today's increased in dollar supply," one dealer said.

Dealers said officials from the central bank called round to instruct some banks to limit their buying at the official window to around $50 million in its bid to curtail demand at auction.

"The naira will continue to depreciate unless the central bank show commitment to defend the naira," another dealer said.

"The increased in dollar supply at today's auction was meant to take into account a public holiday on Monday, when the auction will not hold, in actual fact the central bank did not really increase supply," the dealer said.

The regulator has consistently sold $350 million at each auction in the last few months and dealers said unless the central bank increase supply at its next auction, demand for hard currency will continue to outpace available currency in he market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Ron Askew)