ABUJA Oct 6 The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will no longer allow oil companies to buy U.S. dollars at its auctions to fund oil product importation because the firms should use the foreign exchange they earn from exporting crude oil, the CBN said in a publicly circulated letter.

The decision by the CBN is expected to reduce U.S. dollar demand at its bi-weekly auctions and support the naira , which fell to its weakest ever in the interbank market on Thursday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Ron Askew)