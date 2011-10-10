* Benchmark rate raised by 275 bps to 12 pct
* Naira hits all-time weakest on interbank market
* Cash reserve requirement doubled to 8 pct
* Lower oil prices, forex reserves concern cbank
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Oct 10 Nigeria's central bank raised
interest rates far further than analysts expected on Monday, in
the clearest sign yet of its commitment to support the local
naira currency and keep a lid on inflation.
The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) monetary policy
committee (MPC) hiked its benchmark interest rate by 275 basis
points to 12 percent and implemented several other tightening
measures to counter external pressures on the currency and
inflation.
"The committee recognised the need to remain very clear on
the bank's primary mandate and maintain the credibility it has
established so far by sending strong signals on price and
exchange rate stability," CBN Governor Lamido Sanusi said.
"In the face of the spectre of declining oil prices,
declining foreign reserves, increased demand for foreign
exchange, fiscal dominance and capital flow reversals, monetary
policy must bear a larger burden of economic adjustment in the
short-term," he added.
Analysts had expected the CBN to raise rates by 100 basis
points at the extraordinary meeting, which was called in
response to a sharp depreciation of the naira.
The naira touched a new all-time low against the U.S. dollar
in the interbank market and weakened at the central bank's
official auction window on Monday, as the regulator failed again
to meet the increasing demand for dollars.
The CBN sold $400 million at 156.91 to the naira, well short
of the $736.94 million demanded and at much more attractive
levels for dollar buyers than at the interbank market where the
local currency touched an all-time low of 167.40.
The regulator has been committed to supporting the naira,
raising interest rates six times this year and selling dollars
at bi-weekly auctions but without sustained success With the
local currency falling more than 8 percent in under two months.
Traders said they expected the naira to firm in the coming
days following the central bank announcements.
The CBN raised the cash reserve requirement of banks to 8
percent from 4 percent and reduced net open positions lenders
can hold as reserves to 1 percent of shareholders funds, from 5
percent. These measures should reduce the quantity of naira in
the system and free up dollar supply.
The central bank kept its 200 basis point corridor around
the benchmark rate, so its recommended deposit rate is 10
percent and its lending rate is 14 percent.
CBANK INTENT
"This certainly isn't a Central Bank that does things in
half-measures. The changes announced this afternoon are huge -
leaving little room for doubt in anyone's mind about the resolve
to maintain price stability in Nigeria," said Razia Khan, Head
of Africa research at Standard Chartered.
The naira's decline steepened this month after the central
bank broke its rule of only selling dollars at its bi-weekly
auction within a 3 percent band around 150 naira to the dollar,
a system designed to stabilise forex trading.
It has now sold dollars outside the weakest boundary of the
agreed band at its last three auctions as the gulf between the
official window and interbank market widens but traders said
measures taken by MPC should tighten this gap.
By selling dollars at auction the CBN is eating into
Nigeria's foreign reserves, which are built up through the sale
of its crude oil.
Despite high oil prices and production, reserves stand at
$31.4 billion, down from $35.4 billion a year ago.
But Sanusi said the state of reserves could not be blamed on
the central bank because the oil reforms, which have been stuck
in the national assembly for years were stopping the country
receiving adequate revenues.
He said by passing the Petroleum Industry Bill into law and
removing fuel subsidies, an extra $10 billion would be accrued
from the oil industry to the government.
The government said it would begin the removal of costly
fuel subsidies starting next year.
Sanusi said the MPC had been freed-up by the end of the
banking crisis because there was now a lower risk of harming
lenders through monetary tightening, while the ongoing expansive
fiscal spending plans also made the decision to sharply tighten
in monetary policy easier.
A two-year old banking crisis was brought to a resolution
last week week when the last of nine banks rescued in 2009
agreed a recapitalisation deals.
The government announced in a four-year fiscal plan this week
that it would end fuel subsidies starting next year and overall
spending would increase in the 2012 budget, which is likely to
push upward pressure on inflation.
Consumer inflation has been brought below the CBN's notional
single-digit target for the last two-months but Sanusi said
future upward pressures were on the near horizon.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Additional reporting by Chijioke
Ohoucha and Oludare Mayowa; editing by Ron Askew; Writing by Joe
Brock)