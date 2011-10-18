LAGOS Oct 18 Nigeria's naira currency
strengthened against the U.S dollar on Tuesday in the interbank
market after the central bank offered to sell foreign exchange
to lenders, although the regulator retracted the offer after the
market close.
The local currency closed at 159.85 to the dollar at the
interbank market on Tuesday compared to 162.80 naira a dollar
Monday's close. Trading was limited as the market remained
nervous over recent exchange rate volatility.
The naira fell to an all-time low last week before the
central bank introduced several measures to tighten naira
liquidity and release dollar supply, while also selling foreign
exchange aggressively at auctions and directly into the market.
Traders said the central back offered to sell $200 million
to some lenders in a special forex intervention aimed at
supporting the local currency. The regulator later abandoned the
sales, dealers said.
"We see the naira depreciating further tomorrow at the
interbank because of the latest news that the central bank will
no longer sell the $200 million again," one dealer said.
The regulator sold all the $296.91 million demanded at its
bi-weekly forex auction on Monday at 149.95 naira to the dollar,
strengthening the local currency from 150 to the dollar at the
previous auction last week.
The central bank wants the naira to trade within
145.5-154.5/$ band but pressure on the local currency in the
interbank market has led to calls for a adjustment of the
channel, affectively a devaluation.
By selling foreign exchange at auctions the central bank is
eating into reserves built up by the sale of Nigeria's oil.
Reserves have not risen in the last year despite high oil prices
and steady production.
Reserves in Africa's top crude exporter did rise sharply to
$34.59 billion by Oct. 14, from a multi-year low of $30.86
billion on Oct. 7, the central bank latest figures showed. The
reserves were at the same level a year ago.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)