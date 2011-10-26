LAGOS Oct 26 The Nigerian naira currency
eased further against the U.S dollar on the interbank
market on Wednesday as end-users excluded from the bi-weekly
auction bid for available dollars.
The naira closed at 159.90 to the dollar on the interbank
market from 157.60 naira on Tuesday.
On the official window, the central bank sold all of the
$345.12 million demanded at 150.05 to the dollar compared to
$350 million sold at 150.01 to the dollar on Monday.
Traders said the regulator also sold dollars directly to
some lenders on Tuesday as part of its regular intervention in
the market, which helped the naira to gain temporarily on the
interbank market, but it weakened later as no further dollar
inflows hit the market.
"We are having increased demand at the interbank for dollars
because of the decision of the central bank to exclude some oil
companies from the bi-weekly auction, yet there have not been
commensurate inflows into the market," one dealer said.
The central bank two weeks ago stopped petroleum dealers
sourcing dollars at its official window for imports and
restricted sales at its auctions to foreign firms taking the
currency offshore because they can buy from the interbank.
Dealers said the series of measures by the central bank to
curb forex demand at its auction are squeezing greenback supply
at the interbank.
"The market remain a bit erratic because of tight dollar
inflow, people are unwilling to give quote for the fear of
trading below the market," another dealer said.
Traders said the naira may not trade above the 160 naira
mark this week as the regular dollar sales by the central bank
to some lenders will continue to provide some liquidity until
month-end oil companies dollar inflows start coming in.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)