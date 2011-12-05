LAGOS Dec 5 The Nigerian naira currency
strengthened against the U.S dollar on the interbank
market on Monday after energy companies sold about $91 million.
The naira closed at 161.30 to the dollar on the interbank
market from 161.40 Friday's close due to the inflows from two
energy firms.
Traders said local unit of Chevron sold about $66 million to
some lenders, while Agip sold $25 million which provided some
dollar liquidity and support for the local currency.
In the official window, The central bank sold $200 million
at 156.50 to the dollar, short of the $229.14 million demanded
and compared with $200 million sold at 156.31 to the dollar at
the previous auction on Wednesday.
Traders said the central bank continues to indirectly
control demand and the bid rate at its bi-weekly auction in a
move to reduce pressure on the local currency and ensure
stability around its trading band.
"Officials of the central bank usually called around before
the auction and asked banks to limit their dollar demand to a
specific amount and also that they should not quote above a
certain rate otherwise their bids will be disqualified," a
traders told Reuters.
The central bank last month moved its target trading band
for the naira to +/-3 percent around 155 naira, from +/-3
percent around 150 due to prolonged naira weakness and high
dollar demand.
"The naira will depreciate further in the coming days
because dollar supply is not coming as much again, while demand
remain strong," another dealer said.
Traders said if the central bank continue to sell dollars
directly in the market, the naira could trend around 161-161.60
in the near term, otherwise, it will eased further.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Ron Askew)