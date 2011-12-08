LAGOS Dec 8 The Nigerian naira eased
against the U.S dollar on Thursday to its weakest in nine weeks
as robust demand for the greenback from some end-users stocking
up for Christmas sales and those excluded from the official
window overstretched supply.
The local currency was trading at 162.45 to the dollar on
the interbank market, weaker than 161.70 to the dollar compared
to Wednesday's close.
"Dollar inflow has thinned out in the market, while a number
of people are covering their short positions, putting pressure
on the available dollars," one dealer said.
Traders said the local unit of Chevron oil is selling about
$35 million to some banks later in the day, while fellow oil
company Agip is also selling $27 million, but that may not be
sufficient to reduce pressure in the market.
At the official window on Wednesday, the central bank sold
only $200 million at 156.70 to the dollar, short of the $245
million demanded but in line with the $200 million sold at
156.50 per dollar on Monday.
Traders said the low demand at the auction was not a true
reflection of real demand for foreign exchange in the market as
central bank officials continue to advise banks on the amount of
dollars to be demanded and rates to reduce pressure on the
bi-weekly auction.
The central bank moved its target trading band for the naira
last month to +/-3 percent around 155 naira, from +/-3 percent
around 150 due to prolonged naira weakness and high dollar
demand.
"There is strong demand in the market and as long as the
central bank fails to meet this demand, the naira will continue
to depreciate in the near term," another dealer said.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)