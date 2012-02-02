BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
LAGOS Feb 2 The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Thursday after state-owned energy company NNPC sold about $150 million to some lenders, boosting dollar liquidity in the market.
The naira closed at 160.30 to the dollar, after it opened the day at 161.10. The market closed at 161.15 to the dollar on Wednesday.
"The market dollar liquidity was increased by the sales of about $150 milion by the NNPC and $50 million by unit of (Exxon) Mobil, providing support for the naira," one dealer said.
Sustained dollar sales by some energy multinationals, including the NNPC has boosted dollar supply at the interbank and help strengthened the value of the local currency in recent weeks.
Traders said the effect of the large dollar inflows into the market will continue to ensure that the naira trades around 160-160.80 in the coming days.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
MONTREAL, Feb 24 The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.