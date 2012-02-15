LAGOS Feb 15 Nigeria's naira
strengthened both on the interbank market and at the central
bank's foreign exchange window on Wednesday, supported by the
sale of $425 million by state-owned energy company NNPC and two
other oil firms to banks.
The naira closed at 158.40 to the dollar on the interbank,
its strongest in almost three months compared to 158.60 a dollar
close on Tuesday on improved dollar liquidity.
Traders said large dollar sales by NNPC, Italy's Agip and
Brass LNG boosted dollar flows. NNPC sold about $400 million,
Agip around $20 million, while Brass LNG sold half a million
dollar to some lenders, traders said.
Africa's second biggest economy is reliant on the
importation of both finished goods and other raw materials and a
large appetite for dollars from importers often puts pressure on
available foreign exchange.
The central bank sells dollars to banks twice a week at an
auction to ease demand for foreign currency.
At Wednesday's auction, it sold $350 million at 156.40 to
the dollar, compared with $250 million sold at 156.50 to the
dollar at Monday's auction.
"Dollar liquidity in the market has tremendously increased
in the last couple of weeks as a result of dollar sales by some
multinational oil companies and NNPC (state-owned energy firm)
and this has provided support for the naira," one dealer said.
Traders said the market was very liquid with most banks not
willing to take long positions on the dollar and this is
expected to sustain a stable outlook for the naira.
After falling by around 10 percent in the third and fourth
quarters of last year, the local currency has gained back around
half of that fall in the first six weeks of 2012, supported by a
better mood towards riskier emerging markets.
Nigeria is Africa's biggest exporter of crude oil, which
provides the country with 95 percent of its foreign exchange
earnings, meaning oil prices above $100 dollar a barrel are also
a strong support.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)