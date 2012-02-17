LAGOS Feb 17 Nigeria's naira hit
its strongest level in three months on Friday as a parliamentary
probe into government spending on import subsidies squeezed
demand for foreign exchange.
The naira firmed to 157.70 to the dollar compared with
158.20 on Thursday and having gained more than 2 percent in the
last three weeks.
"There has been a noticeable decline in dollar demand by
some fuel importers in the wake of national assembly probe into
the operations of the fuel subsidy," one dealer said.
Oil companies buy dollars at central bank auctions and from
the interbank market to pay for fuel imports, but the central
bank has said some of the demand is foreign exchange speculation
rather than a genuine need to pay for imports.
Nigeria's parliament is investigating discrepancies in the
amount of gasoline subsidy paid to importers against the actual
amount brought into the country.
The government removed petrol import subsidies on Jan. 1,
prompting over a week of mass protests against the ensuing sharp
rise in fuel costs, brought to an end when the government
partially reinstated subsidies.
Traders said the naira also sustained its rally at the
interbank market because of increased dollar sales by local
units of multinational oil companies and state-owned energy firm
NNPC, which have collectively sold over $1 billion in the last
two weeks.
"NNPC sold an additional $150 million to some banks on
Friday, helping to provide further support for the local unit,"
another dealer said.
Owing to prolonged naira weakness and high dollar demand,
the central bank moved its target trading band for the naira on
Nov. 28 to +/-3 percent around 155 naira, from +/-3 percent
around 150.
The central bank sold dollars at 156.40 naira at its last
bi-weekly auction on Wednesday.
Traders said the naira should continue to strengthen at both
the interbank and official window in the near term given the
dollar liquidity in the system and expected inflows from
offshore investors interested in Nigeria's debt instruments.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock, John
Stonestreet)