LAGOS Feb 27 The Nigerian naira firmed marginally against the U.S dollar on the interbank on Monday, spurred by dollar sales by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell and declining demand for foreign exchange at the official window, traders said.

The naira closed at 157.60 to the dollar on the interbank market, stronger than the 157.65 it closed on Friday.

Traders said the market reacted to the dollar inflows from Shell petroleum and signs of declining demand at the official window where the central bank sold less dollars than it initially offered for the third consecutive time in a row.

The central bank sold $138.70 million at 155.90 to the dollar, compared with $113.53 million sold at 155.90 to the dollar at the last auction on Wednesday. The regulator had initially offered $150 million at the bi-weekly forex auction.

Traders said more importers now buy dollars at the interbank because of the improved liquidity in the market and short turn around time for transactions.

"We hope to see the naira appreciating further after the confirmation of the winning bids for the Shell petroleum dollar," one dealer said.

Dealers also said more oil multinationals are expected to sell dollars in the coming days as part of the monthly cyclical sales to obtain naira for their local obligations.

"Some offshore investors are also expected to bring in some dollars to invest in the bond auction holding this week and this will further increase the level of dollar liquidity in the market and help the naira value," another dealer said.

Nigeria plans to auction 70 billion Nigerian naira in 2019 and 2022 bonds on Wednesday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Ron Askew)