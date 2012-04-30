LAGOS, April 30 The Nigerian naira
firmed against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on
Monday, supported by speculation of planned dollar sales by two
units of multinational oil companies and some banks selling down
their position in anticipation of large month-end dollar flows.
Traders said the local currency strengthened to 157.40 to
the dollar, 0.25 percent firmer than the 157.80 to the dollar at
Friday's close.
The naira firmed to 157.20 to the dollar last week on the
back of large dollar flows from oil companies and offshore
investors buying local debt, but later in the week eased on the
back of strong corporate demand for the hard currency.
"Demand for the dollar was very strong last week from some
importers, driving the naira to its weakest in weeks. But people
are anticipating large dollar flows this week from oil companies
month-end sales, that was why the naira appreciated today," one
dealer said.
Traders said the market reacted to speculation that units of
Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil plan to sell
dollar this week, coupled with some dollar inflows from offshore
investors in local debt.
"We see more oil major companies coming into the market this
week and the naira should settle within the present band in the
coming days," another dealer said.
Most oil multinational oil companies operating in Africa's
top energy producer sell dollars to banks on a month-end cycle
to obtain naira for their local obligations.
On the bi-weekly foreign exchange auction, the central bank
sold $120 million at 155.70 to the dollar on Monday compared
with $110.50 million at 155.65 to the dollar last Wednesday.
