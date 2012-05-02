LAGOS May 2 The Nigerian naira was stable on both the interbank market and at the official window on Wednesday as sales of about $194 million by two multinational oil companies to some lenders helped counter surging demand for dollars among importers.

The naira currency closed at 157.40 to the dollar on the interbank market, the same level as Monday's close, after rising to around 157.18 to the dollar as the oil companies - named by traders as ExxonMobil unit Mobil and Agip sold the greenback.

"Two oil multinationals, Mobil and Agip, sold about $194 million, which initially helped the naira up, before it finally settled at 157.40/$ at the close of market," one dealer said.

Africa's top energy exporter's currency had firmed on Monday, from 157.80 to 157.40 per dollar, on expected dollar sales by some oil multinationals.

Traders said strong demand from fuel and finished products importers had been piling pressure on the local currency until the flows from the oil companies helped to calm the market.

"We see the market remaining unchanged from the present level or slightly appreciating if there are further dollar flows from other oil companies," another dealer said.

At its bi-weekly auction, the central bank sold $150 million at 155.70 to the dollar, compared with $120 million sold at 155.70 to the dollar on Monday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)