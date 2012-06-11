LAGOS, June 11 Nigeria's naira weakened
against the U.S. dollar on both the interbank market and at
central bank's bi-weekly auction on Monday, owing to strong
demand for the dollar, with Addax oil selling $7 million to
boost supply, dealers said.
The unit traded at 162.95 naira to the dollar on the
interbank on Monday, reversing some of the losses it sustained
last week when it hit a 5-month low. It closed at 162.75 naira
to the dollar on Friday.
At the auction, central bank sold $300 million at 155.90
naira to the dollar, compared with $300 million it sold at
155.85 naira at last Wednesday's auction.
"The naira closed lower toward the end of trading ... due to
the absence of central bank intervention as expected," one
dealer said, adding that Addax Petroleum sold $7 million, which
was not enough to provide support for the currency.
Dealers had expected the central bank to intervene in the
interbank on Monday to quell dollar demand as it had done in the
past, which did not materalise. Last week, the bank sold an
unspecified amount to the interbank to help support the naira.
The naira has come under pressure in the past month from
foreign investors exiting government bonds to repatriate their
returns and from local importers demanding dollars.
Traders say dollar demand from foreign investors exiting the
debt market could ease after the local unit of a major
international bank repatriated $100 million proceeds from bond
sales last week, adding that most of the other funds have left.
"Dollar demand from offshore investors have slowed down and
this is could help the naira ... stablise," the dealer said.
The naira is expected to hover around 163 naira this week,
dealers say, with more oil companies expected to sell the
greenback and a likely intervention by the central bank.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Ron
Askew)