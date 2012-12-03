LAGOS Dec 3 Nigeria's naira currency
rose against the U.S. dollar to its strongest in more than four
weeks on the interbank market, supported by dollar liquidity
flows from four energy companies, traders said.
The naira closed at 157.10 to the dollar on the interbank
market, firmer than the 157.38 it closed on Friday. The naira
has not been this high since Oct. 31, when it closed at the same
level.
Traders said the naira was supported by dollar sales by
units of ExxonMobil, which sold $50 million, and Agip $5
million, while Royal Dutch Shell and Nigerian Liquefied
Natural Gas (NLNG) sold unspecified amount.
"We have a lot of dollar flows to the market today from some
energy companies, which helped to take out the few dollar demand
and provided support for the naira," one dealer said.
Traders said demand for hard currency is gradually declining
after some importers had built up their stocks for the
forthcoming Christmas, and this is expected to reduce pressure
on the local currency in the near term.
"We see the naira stabilising at the present level of
157.10-157-50 to the dollar because of expected additional
dollar flows from some oil companies and offshore investors
buying treasury bills at an auction later in the week," another
dealer said.
On the official window, the naira remained unchanged at
155.76 to the dollar as the central bank sold only $154.28
million compared with $200 million sold at the last auction.
Nigeria plans to sell 127.97 billion naira worth of treasury
bills with maturities ranging from three months to one year on
Dec. 5, at its twice-monthly auction. [ID: nL5E8MS5YH]
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)