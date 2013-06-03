LAGOS, June 3 The Nigerian naira eased
slightly on Monday on dollar demand from fuel importers and
foreign investors repatriating dividends, despite oil firms
selling the U.S. currency.
Demand for the U.S. dollar has surged in the last three
weeks, exerting pressure on the naira, as fuel importers and
investors repatriating their dividends snap up any available
hard currency.
The unit closed at 158.28 naira to the dollar at the
interbank, compared with Friday's close of 158.20 naira.
This as despite the Nigerian units of Chevron selling $28.8
million, Italian oil firm Eni selling $23 million and
Chinese-owned Addax selling $13 million to some lenders, dealers
said.
The central bank auctioned $350 million at 155.74 to the
dollar on its foreign currency auction on Monday, as against
$371.7 million it sold at the same rate at Wednesday's auction.
The bank doesn't provide data on dollar demand at its
auctions.
Dealers expect the naira to trade at the 158 level this week
as more oil firms sell their dollars to the banks in order to
fund their domestic obligation in local currency.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke
Ohuocha/Jeremy Gaunt)