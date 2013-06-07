LAGOS, June 7 Nigeria's naira currency fell to
its weakest level in almost 10 months on the interbank market on
Friday, driven down by strong demand for the greenback by
offshore investors exiting the bond market and repatriating
dividends, traders said.
The naira closed at 159.8 to the dollar on the interbank
market, a level not seen since August 8, 2012 when it closed at
160.1 to the dollar. The naira closed at 158.98 the previous
day.
"Demand for the dollar is coming from some offshore
investors who are exiting the bond market and some who are
repatriating dividends from investments in the equity market,"
one dealer said.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)