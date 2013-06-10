Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
LAGOS, June 10 The Nigerian naira strengthened against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday, buoyed by central bank dollar supply and expectations of forex sales this week by the state-owned energy company NNPC.
The naira closed at 158.95 to the dollar, stronger than the 159.80 close on Friday.
"The market was very volatile today with the naira trading as low as 160.52 to the dollar intraday until the central bank sold dollars directly to some banks and on speculation of NNPC selling dollars to the market," one dealer said.
Africa's top energy producer's currency had weakened to its weakest level in almost 10 months on Friday due to strong demand for the greenback by offshore investors exiting the bond market and repatriating dividends.
On the twice-weekly foreign exchange auction, the central bank sold $300 million at 155.75 to the dollar, the same amount and rate at the previous auction last Wednesday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.