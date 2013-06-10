LAGOS, June 10 The Nigerian naira strengthened against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday, buoyed by central bank dollar supply and expectations of forex sales this week by the state-owned energy company NNPC.

The naira closed at 158.95 to the dollar, stronger than the 159.80 close on Friday.

"The market was very volatile today with the naira trading as low as 160.52 to the dollar intraday until the central bank sold dollars directly to some banks and on speculation of NNPC selling dollars to the market," one dealer said.

Africa's top energy producer's currency had weakened to its weakest level in almost 10 months on Friday due to strong demand for the greenback by offshore investors exiting the bond market and repatriating dividends.

On the twice-weekly foreign exchange auction, the central bank sold $300 million at 155.75 to the dollar, the same amount and rate at the previous auction last Wednesday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)