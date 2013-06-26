LAGOS, June 26 The Nigerian naira fell
against the dollar to its weakest in over a week on the
interbank market as central bank failed to intervene in the
market on Wednesday, traders said.
The local currency closed at 161.55 to the dollar, its
weakest since June 14 when it closed at 162.7 to the dollar. The
naira closed at 160.50 to the dollar the previous day.
"Demand for the greenback remain strong in the market, while
the sales of $12 million by Agip was too little to support the
naira," one dealer said.
Traders said the central bank failed to sell dollars
directly to some banks outside its regular twice-weekly auction
as it had done in the last two weeks, causing the naira to lose
value.
Nigerian central bank had sold about $3 billion between May
22 and June 24 at its twice-weekly foreign exchange auction,
plus an unspecified amount sold directly to banks, in its bid to
reduce pressure on the local currency.
"We expect the naira to continue to lose value in the near
term unless the central bank sustains its intervention in the
market," another dealer said.
At the regular forex auction, the central bank sold $300
million at 155.75 to the dollar, compared with $500 million sold
at the same rate on Monday.
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell 0.16
percent month-on-month to $48.33 billion by June 24, the lowest
level in more than three months, data from central bank showed
on Wednesday. [ID: nL5N0F21Z7]
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)