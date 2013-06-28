LAGOS, June 28 The Nigerian naira fell to its weakest level in two weeks on the interbank market on Friday, driven by dollar shortages as banks covered their position, traders said.

The naira closed at 162.6 to the dollar, the lowest since June 14 when the local currency closed at 162.7 to the dollar. The naira closed at 161.6 to the dollar on Thursday.

"We had expected the central bank to intervene in the market but when this failed to materialise many banks resorted to covering their position with the available dollars in the market," one dealer said.

Traders said the central bank didn't sell dollars directly to some banks outside its regular twice-weekly auction in the week as it had done in the last two weeks.

"We see the naira depreciating further next week if there is not substantial dollar supply either from oil companies or central bank direct sales," another dealer said.

Nigeria's currency has been under pressure as offshore investors exited the local debt market and repatriated their proceeds in the last three weeks.

The trend could continue in the near term as Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves drop further.

Nigeria's forex reserves fell to $48.23 billion by June 26, from $48.41 billion a month earlier, about 0.37 percent decline. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)