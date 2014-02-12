LAGOS Feb 12 Nigeria's naira eased on
Wednesday as demand for U.S. dollars overcame an intervention by
the central bank and an injection of dollars by a major oil
firm.
The naira closed at 164.75 to the greenback, weaker than
Tuesday's close of 164.10 naira.
Dealers said the Nigerian central bank and the local unit of
Royal Dutch Shell sold an undisclosed amount of hard
currency to lenders. The intervention did not help.
"Demand was strong ... while the dollar sales by both the
central bank and Shell was not enough to calm the market," one
dealer said.
On Monday, the naira dropped to its weakest in more than two
years, but it recovered the following day after the central bank
intervened.
"Unless the central bank sustains its intervention, the
naira could weaken to 165 and above in the coming days," another
dealer said.