* Nigerian central bank ends dual FX rates
* Moves amount to naira devaluation - bankers
* Effectively fixed for now at 198/dollar
* 'Anti-speculation' curbs on interbank dollar trade
(Adds analyst comment)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank scrapped
its bi-weekly currency auctions on Wednesday and a market body
said it would sell dollars only at 198 naira, a move that
amounts to a de facto devaluation of the currency of Africa's
biggest economy.
With elections due in less than six weeks, the changes let
the central bank rein in its defence of the naira, on which it
was spending more than $100 million a day, while avoiding the
politically unpalatable word "devaluation".
FMDQ, a group comprising Nigeria's main commercial banks and
the central bank, said commercial banks had also been banned
from re-selling central bank dollars among themselves, another
attempt to end speculation in the naira.
The currency has lost more than 20 percent in the past three
months as oil prices collapsed and concern grew about political
stability after the six-week postponement of the Feb. 14
presidential elections. Nigeria is Africa's top oil producer.
The scrapped dollar auctions made up only 10 percent of all
FX trade, and abandoning them meant the central bank had
effectively ditched its official 160-176/dollar target band,
said Segun Agbaje, chief executive of GT Bank and an FMDQ
director.
Under new trading rules, banks will only be able to purchase
foreign exchange if they have a prior order from a corporate
customer, such as a fuel importer or foreign mobile phone
company looking to repatriate profits or dividends.
Any outstanding dollar demand at the end of each trading day
would be met by the central bank at 198, FMDQ vice chairman
Jubril Aku told a news conference.
"Starting from Friday, the interbank market is order-based
-- essentially filling orders of customers," he said.
In a statement, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not
stipulate the level at which it would sell dollars, but said it
would continue to intervene "to meet genuine/legitimate
demands".
Its reserves have dropped 25 percent over the last year to
$33 billion, a rate of depletion that most analysts said was
unsustainable.
"This not only allows the CBN to save FX reserves but also
effectively gets rid of the distortion of two exchange rates,"
said Razia Khan, the head of Africa research at Standard Bank in
London. "It looks like this is a devaluation of the currency and
a new peg at the rate of 198."
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing
by James Macharia, Larry King)