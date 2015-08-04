LAGOS Aug 4 The Nigerian naira reversed its
gains against the dollar on the parallel market on Tuesday on
increased demand for the U.S. currency from some importers,
traders said.
The local currency was trading at 224 to the dollar on
Tuesday, weaker than 216 the previous day. It was quoted at 240
a week ago.
On the official interbank market, the naira traded
at 199 to the dollar at 1137 GMT, unchanged from the previous
day and near the central bank's pegged rate of 197.
Nigeria's naira had firmed on the parallel market after
commercial lenders stopped accepting cash deposits in dollars, a
move to discourage speculation on the currency.
"We have seen increased demand for dollars again by some end
users taking advantage of the gains recorded in the past few
days," Harrison Owoh a bureau de change operator said.
There was concern that the naira gain on the black market
would be short-lived, triggering a a surge in dollar buying.
The naira had weakened on the parallel market to as much as
242 to the dollar last month, on persistent dollar demand after
central bank last month limited importers' access to dollars on
the official interbank market to buy a wide range of goods, in
order to save its reserves.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)