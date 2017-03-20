LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's central bank plans to
offer $100 million in currency forwards on Monday to be
delivered within the next 60 days, traders say.
The bank has consistently been selling foreign exchange to
importers since February in a move to increase dollar supply in
the market and narrow the margin between official and black
market rate.
The local currency was quoted at 307.50 to the dollar on the
interbank market at 1256 GMT compared with 307 a dollar closed
on Friday, while it was quoted at 445 on the black market,
firmer than 450 a dollar closed on Friday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by Pritha Sarkar)