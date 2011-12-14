LAGOS Dec 14 The Nigerian naira
strengthened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on
Wednesday as about $216 million sold by three energy companies
to some lenders provided support for the local currency.
The naira currency closed at 162.20 to the dollar on the
interbank market, up from 162.40 on Tuesday.
Traders said though the central bank failed to meet all
demand at its bi-weekly auction on Wednesday, dollar sales by
local unit of France Total, Agip and Royal Dutch Shell totalling
about $216 million and direct sales by the regulator to some
lenders helped provided needed support in the market.
On the official window, the central bank sold $200 milion at
156.70 to the dollar, same figure and rate at the previous
auction on Monday.
"The naira actually weakened to around 162.60 to the dollar
intraday, but strengthened to 161.85 to the dollar after the
inflows from the oil companies hit the market before closing at
162.20 due to strong demand," one dealer said.
Traders said demand remained strong in the market and could
continue to keep the naira under pressure in the near term.
"We have a lot of demand from customers that have huge
volume and could not get their bids through the central bank
auction. These customers are forced to resort to the interbank
to enable them meet their obligations," another dealer said.
Traders said the central bank official continue to advise
banks on the amount of dollars to be demanded and rate quotes to
reduce pressure on the bi-weekly auction.
The naira is expected to trade within the 161.90-162.60 band
in the last days of the year as some oil companies sell dollars
and the central bank sustain its direct dollar sales to some
banks.
